Days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed 100 targets in 10 minutes in Lebanon, the Israeli Health Ministry has released data on hospitalisations during the war. According to data released, hospitals have admitted 7,451 people for war-related injuries. The facilities are currently treating 118 people, with two in critical condition, 13 in serious condition, and 25 in moderate condition. Furthermore, the report says 74 are in a good state, and the data provided includes both soldiers and civilians.

As reports of strikes in Lebanon have surfaced on Wednesday (Apr 8), Netanyahu confirms, “We attacked 100 targets in 10 minutes in places that Hezbollah was sure were immune.” Assuring safety to the citizens, he said that the country has created security strips deep beyond our border in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.

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His comments on attacks in Lebanon come after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned reports of ceasefire violations, a day after brokering peace between the US and Iran. In his latest social media post, he wrote that “ceasefire violations have been reported at few places across the conflict zone.” He also noted that it undermines the “spirit of peace process". Urging all parties to maintain the decorum of the agreement, he added, “I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

And a day after, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “father of failure" as he said, “he failed in the war against Iran.” These comments come a day after Pakistan brokered a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Tehran raised the issue of Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon, which Islamabad later condemned. Now, a round of talks will take place in Pakistan on Saturday (Apr 11).