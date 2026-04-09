The attacks against Lebanon continue after Foreign Minister Araghchi, Iranian President Pezeshkian, has threatened to withdraw from the ceasefire agreement. In his statement, the president stated, “The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a blatant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords.”

“The continuation of these aggressions will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” he added.

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He pointed at how Israel’s renews attack against Lebanon is a blatant violation of “the initial ceasefire agreement.” After US and Iran reached an agreement with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has now raised concerns to Islamabad about ceasefire violations" by Israel on Wednesday (Apr 8), a ministry statement noted. Reports of Tehran pulling back from truce have also surfaced. Iran warned it would withdraw from the current agreement if Israel continues attacking Lebanon, as reported news agency Tasnim. This comes after large-scale Israeli strikes in the region.

As reported by news agency Araghchi "discussed the Zionist regime's violations of the ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon", referring to Israel, in a call with the powerful Pakistani military leader Field Marshal Asim Munir, the statement said. Iranian media reported that Tehran was ready to withdraw from the ceasefire and retaliate against Israel's bombardments of Lebanon. While Iran's ceasefire announcement said they considered it on “request by US for negotiation”. And less than 24 hours after. The US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said the president noted it as a “big day for world peace.” Hegseth declares Operation Epic Fury “a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield”. These comments come days after he posted “back to the Stone Age”. After announcing the ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, he now added, "Iran begged for this ceasefire.”