/Israel kills Hezbollah chief​ Naim Qassem's nephew and personal adviser Ali ​Yusuf Harshi as conflict intensifies

As Israel expanded its offensive on Hezbollah in Lebanon, it was reported by Israeli military that it has killed a close advisor and nephew of ⁠Hezbollah ​Chief​ Naim Qassem ⁠said on ​Thursday (Apr 9). Even as Iran and the United States agreed to stop hostilities for a period of two weeks, Lebanon has become the primary issue with Israel claiming that it was not included in the deal and Iran saying otherwise. The US has also sided with Israel on the matter and called it a "reasonable misunderstanding" between the parties.

"The IDF struck in ​the ​Beirut ⁠area and eliminated Ali ​Yusuf Harshi, ​the ⁠personal secretary and nephew of ⁠Hezbollah ​Secretary-General ​Naim Qassem," the military ​said. Harshi was "a close associate and personal adviser to... Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office", it added.

Israel-Lebanon conflict

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first reaction, backed the ceasefire decision but said Lebanon was not included in the deal. In a televised address, Netanyahu described the truce as a “milestone”, warning that the Israeli military has its "finger on the trigger" and is ready to resume fighting at any moment if necessary. The Israeli military hit more than 100 targets within just 10 minutes across Lebanon. Israel has warned of more strikes and have issued evacuation alert in areas near Southern Lebanon on Thursday (Apr 9).

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What we know about the ceasefire and contrast in versions?

US and Iran announced a ceasefire on April 7 and agreed to halt hostilities for a period of two weeks. Iran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz immediately, while the US agreed to discuss the 10 points plan by Tehran. Pakistan. Both the countries thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, establishing the country as the chief mediator. However, conflicting versions of the ceasefire emerged after Israel in its first statement said that Lebanon is not included. Iran said that it is, while Trump administration denied. Iran also said that it has right to enruch uranium, while Trump said “it will be taken care of.”

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