'US used their services...': Israel envoy's BIG statement on 'not credible' Pakistan after Lebanon issue in Iran-US ceasefire

Tensions rise after a US-Iran ceasefire mediated by Pakistan, as Israel rejects Lebanon’s inclusion in the deal. Israeli leaders question Pakistan’s credibility, while Netanyahu backs the truce with conditions. Disputes over terms and regional security threaten the fragile agreement.
A day after Iran and US announced a ceasefire in a deal mediated by Pakistan, Israel expressed its disagreements. In contrast to Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif, Israel said that Lebanon was not a part of the deal. This disagreement, later backed by Trump administration, brought Pakistan's role in question. Amid this, Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar said that Pakistan may not be a “credible player”
Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, while speaking to ANI, said that ‘Pakistan is not a credible player.’ “We don't see Pakistan as a credible player. I think that the United States has decided to use the services of the facilitation of Pakistan for their own reasons. We have seen in the past how the United States has managed to take problematic states like Qatar and Turkey and use them for the benefit of achieving an agreement with Hamas... For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see,” he said.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first reaction, backed the ceasefire decision but said Lebanon was not included in the deal. A White House official told CBS News that Trump spoke with Netanyahu before finalising two- week ceasefire deal with Iran. Earlier, Trump had said that the decision to end the war would include Netanyahu. The statement shared by Netanyahu's office, stated, “The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations.” (FULL RESPONSE BY NETANYAHU).
In a televised address, Netanyahu described the truce as a “milestone”, warning that the Israeli military has its "finger on the trigger" and is ready to resume fighting at any moment if necessary. He noted that the suspension of strikes was done in “full coordination with Israel”. Netanyahu maintained that Israel still has "more goals to complete" regarding Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. He vowed to achieve these objectives either through a final agreement or by renewing combat. He specifically mentioned that enriched material must leave Iran, whether through a diplomatic agreement during this pause or through further military action. He clarified that Israel would "continue to strike [Hezbollah] with force".
Meanwhile, Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called the ceasefire a "political and strategic failure" and "one of the greatest political disasters in our history". He accused Netanyahu of failing to meet a single war goal
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including Lebanon. "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, effective immediately," Sharif said on US social media company X in the early hours on Wednesday
On Apr 7, Trump announced that he has agreed to pause bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. He said that he will abide by the same only if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz immediately. Soon after, Iran, in its statement, said that it has agreed to the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal. It also said that the US has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. Iran also said that for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible. Both the world leaders thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, establishing the country as the chief mediator.