'US used their services...': Israel envoy's BIG statement on 'not credible' Pakistan after Lebanon issue in Iran-US ceasefire

In a televised address, Netanyahu described the truce as a “milestone”, warning that the Israeli military has its "finger on the trigger" and is ready to resume fighting at any moment if necessary. He noted that the suspension of strikes was done in “full coordination with Israel”. Netanyahu maintained that Israel still has "more goals to complete" regarding Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. He vowed to achieve these objectives either through a final agreement or by renewing combat. He specifically mentioned that enriched material must leave Iran, whether through a diplomatic agreement during this pause or through further military action. He clarified that Israel would "continue to strike [Hezbollah] with force".

Meanwhile, Israel's Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called the ceasefire a "political and strategic failure" and "one of the greatest political disasters in our history". He accused Netanyahu of failing to meet a single war goal