/Netanyahu vows to continue strike on Hezbollah ‘wherever necessary until…’

After massive airstrikes on Lebanon in its war with Hezbollah killed at least 254 people and wounded over 100 on Wednesday, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep striking the militant group. Taking to social media Thursday, Netanyahu said he “will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary”. The statement also comes after the IDF said it had assassinated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the secretary of Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem.

“Our message is clear: whoever acts against Israeli civilians will be targeted. We will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary, until we restore full security to the residents of the north,” Netanyahu wrote in Hebrew on X.

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“The IDF struck a series of terror infrastructures in southern Lebanon: crossing points used to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets and launchers, as well as weapons depots, launch sites, and Hezbollah command centers,” Netanyahu adds, sharing IDF footage of the attacks," Netanyahu added.

Attack on Hezbollah despite ceasefire?

The strike on Hezbollah by Israeli forces has come when Iran has agreed on a ceasefire with US and Israel for a period of two weeks. However, Tel Aviv says that Lebanon was never included in the deal agreed upon, while Iran calls it a violation.

Immediately after the attack on Hezbollah was reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “The Iran–U.S. ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.” Iran warned it would withdraw from the current agreement if Israel continues attacking Lebanon.