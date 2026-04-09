/No Iran war ceasefire: How truce is violated within hours, from Gulf states to Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s 10-point plan included lifting sanctions, retaining control over the Strait of Hormuz, and acceptance of its uranium enrichment for a peaceful nuclear programme. It also called for an end to attacks on allies, including in Lebanon and Yemen, and a withdrawal of US troops from the region. Iran further demanded compensation for aggression and the release of frozen assets. Many of Iran’s demands clashed directly with the US’s reported 15-point plan.

The US plan called for an end to Iran's uranium enrichment, limits on its missile programme, and halt to Tehran’s support for regional proxies. The US also sought full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for international trade.