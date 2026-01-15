/Shehbaz Sharif condemns Israeli 'aggression' in call with Lebanon PM ahead of Islamabad talks

A day after the ceasefire, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic exchange with his Lebanese counterpart Nawaf Salam. The former condemned the hostilities in Lebanon. In a statement, the Pak Prime Minister's Office noted, “The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and expressed condolences over the loss of thousands of precious lives in these hostilities. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan was engaged in sincere efforts for regional peace and that it was in this spirit that the peace talks between Iran and the US were being convened.”

The statement comes ahead of the high-stakes meeting in Islamabad. After the US and Iran reached an agreement with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has now raised concerns to Islamabad about ceasefire violations" by Israel on Wednesday (Apr 8), a ministry statement noted. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took note of the situation, mentioning reports of ceasefire violations, a day after brokering peace between the US and Iran.

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As the attacks against Lebanon continue after Foreign Minister Araghchi, Iranian President Pezeshkian has threatened to withdraw from the ceasefire agreement. In his statement, the president stated, “The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a blatant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords.”

He pointed out how Israel’s renewed attack against Lebanon is a blatant violation of “the initial ceasefire agreement.”