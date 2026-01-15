/Lapid labels Israeli PM Netanyahu 'father of failure' day after ceasefire

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “father of failure" as he said, “he failed in the war against Iran.” These comments come a day after Pakistan brokered a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Tehran raised the issue of Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon, which Islamabad later condemned. Now, a round of talks will take place in Pakistan on Friday (Apr 10).

“The claim from his mouthpieces isn’t that I was wrong, but that it’s forbidden to say the truth out loud. That’s how it is when you get used to lies—the truth becomes too painful. But I don’t take orders from them, so here’s the truth: - Netanyahu failed to topple the regime,” Lapid added.

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While the US lauded its joint military operation with Israel against Iran and said the nuclear programme was destroyed. Lapid noted that “Netanyahu failed to eliminate the nuclear programme, failed to eliminate the ballistic missile programme."

Lapid also went on to list the reasons why Netanyahu failed:

He didn’t recruit Saudi Arabia and the UAE to fight by our side.

Failed completely on the critical front of mobilising the political and media system in the US.

Didn’t propose a regional summit for the day after the war. - He didn’t even try to influence NATO.

He didn’t properly assess the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz.

He failed on credibility issues with the Americans.

He didn’t prepare Israel’s home front. Didn’t solve the shelter problem.

He failed to prevent Pakistan from becoming the mediator and was sidelined from the decision-making table at the moment of truth.

He failed morally and publicly when, in the middle of the war