/Netanyahu says Israel will hold direct talks with Lebanon for disarming Hezbollah, improving ties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he has instructed his cabinet to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible for disarming Hezbollah and establishing “peace relations” between the two countries, following repeated appeals from Beirut.

“In light of Lebanon’s repeated appeals to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” said Netanyahu.

The talks “will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon,” the Israeli PM added.

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‘Israel appreciates the call made by Lebanon’s PM’: Netanyahu

Netanyahu said that Israel “appreciates the call made today by Lebanon’s prime minister to demilitarize Beirut.”

“In light of Lebanon’s repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed at the Government meeting yesterday to open direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible,” PM Netanyahu said in a post on X.

“Negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates today’s call by the prime minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official said that there will be no ceasefire with Hezbollah ahead of talks with Lebanon.

The talks will begin “in the coming days,” the official told The Times of Israel without giving any more details.

The first meeting will take place next week in Washington, DC, at the State Department, reported Axios.

US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa will lead the American delegation, while Lebanon’s Ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh-Moawad will lead the Lebanese side.

Tel Aviv’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter will lead the Israeli delegation, according to multiple reports.

Temporary ceasefire needed to allow for broader talks: Lebanese official

In the last 24 hours, Lebanon has strongly advocated for a temporary ceasefire to allow for broader talks with Israel, a senior Lebanese official said.

Lebanon needs the US as a mediator and guarantor of any agreement, the official added.

Trump asks Netanyahu to scale back strikes on Lebanon

US President Donald Trump reportedly asked PM Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back Israeli strikes on Lebanon to prevent the collapse of the fragile ceasefire with Iran. The request came during a phone call on Wednesday, shortly after Netanyahu publicly vowed to continue striking Lebanon, reported NBC News, citing a Trump official.

Israel and the US have claimed that Lebanon is not covered by the ceasefire with Iran, while Tehran and Pakistani mediators have insisted otherwise.