The Israeli military carried out a large wave of air strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, with reports of a high number of casualties across the country. Israel described it as the largest wave of airstrikes in this conflict, hitting more than 100 of what it called Hezbollah command centres and military sites in 10 minutes.

The strikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa Valley. The attacks happened hours after the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, denied that the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran also covered the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s health minister said Israeli strikes had caused hundreds of casualties.

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Explosions tore through residential areas in Beirut, and giant columns of smoke rose into the sky. Residents in ⁠Beirut and the south said the attacks had come without the usual warnings to evacuate targeted buildings.

It was the largest attack across Lebanon since the start of Operation “Roar of the Lion” within 10 minutes. The Israeli Air Force struck approximately 100 command centres and military infrastructures of the Hezbollah terror organisation across Beirut, the Bekaa, and southern Lebanon.

The strikes were carried out based on precise intelligence data and was meticulously planned over many weeks by the Operations Directorate, Intelligence Directorate, Air Force, and Northern Command, with the aim of deepening the damage to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah.

Israel renewed its strikes on its neighbour after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the Iran war truce does not include Lebanon.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, said the military had carried out a surprise attack targeting hundreds of Hezbollah members across Lebanon.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official involved in the discussions told Reuters that Tehran could open the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday ahead of planned peace talks in Pakistan if a framework for the ceasefire is agreed upon.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah is facing strong criticism, as many blame it for dragging the country into an unwanted war and for defending the interests of its Iranian patron.