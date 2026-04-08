A day after negotiating a ceasefire with the US, Iran warned it would withdraw from the current agreement if Israel continues attacking Lebanon, as reported news agency Tasnim. This comes after large-scale Israeli strikes in the region. "Iran is currently considering the possibility of exiting the ceasefire agreement due to the Zionist regime's continued violations through its attacks on Lebanon," the agency reported, citing an official source.

This comes after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the president noted it to be a “big day for world peace”. Hegseth declares Operation Epic Fury “a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield”. These comments come days after he posted “back to Stone Age”. After announcing the ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, he now added, "Iran begged for this ceasefire.”

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The US war against Iran has "completely" destroyed the country's ability to build missiles and other sophisticated weaponry, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday. The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire the previous evening, pausing a nearly six-week US-Israeli military campaign against the Islamic republic.

"We finished completely destroying Iran's defense industrial base, a core pillar of our mission," Hegseth told reporters.

"They can no longer build missiles, build rockets, build launchers or build (drones) -- their factories have been razed to the ground, set back in historic fashion," he said.



