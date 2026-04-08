Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that it shot down a Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over Lar in Fars province, Iranian state media reported, without specifying the drone’s origin. The interception comes amid rising regional tensions, just hours after Tehran and Washington announced a temporary two-week ceasefire. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait among other Gulf states reported simultaneous drone and missile attacks.

Details of the Hermes 900 UAV

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The Hermes 900 is a medium‑sized unmanned aircraft designed and manufactured by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems. According to the company’s website, the UAV can remain airborne for more than 36 hours and operate at altitudes of up to 30,000 feet (9,144 metres). It is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 350 kilograms (771.62 pounds), making it suitable for long‑endurance surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Iranian authorities provided no further details on the drone’s flight path or mission profile prior to its interception.

Saudi ministry reports multiple drone interceptions



The official spokesperson for the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defence announced that nine drones were intercepted and destroyed over the past hours in the same evening. The statement, posted on the social media platform X, did not specify the types of drones involved or their point of origin. The Saudi interceptions occurred in the same timeframe as Iran’s report, reflecting heightened vigilance among regional security forces despite the temporary ceasefire agreement.

UAE, Kuwait and Qatar also report attacks

The UAE’s National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) also issued a warning, stating that air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Citizens and residents were urged to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for updates, highlighting ongoing regional vigilance despite the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Kuwait said on Wednesday that Iranian drones struck multiple facilities, including key units of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and the energy ministry, causing fires and material damage but no reported casualties, according to state authorities. Qatar’s Ministry of Defence also said the country was targeted the same day by a barrage of missiles and drones launched from Iran, adding that its forces intercepted all seven incoming projectiles.