/From ‘annihilation’ threat to ceasefire deal: How did Trump pivot so quickly on Iran?

One of the most important reason is believed to be the fact that Iran’s leadership, despite being militarily outmatched, signalled confidence it could entangle the United States in a prolonged and costly conflict. Defence analysts quoted by AP said Washington could quickly secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route carrying about 20 per cent of global oil flows. However, sustaining control would be far more complex. Ben Connable of the Battle Research Group noted that securing the waterway would require control over roughly 600 km of Iranian territory, from Kish Island to Bandar Abbas, to prevent missile attacks. This could demand up to three US infantry divisions, or 30,000–45,000 troops, making it a long-term, resource-intensive operation.