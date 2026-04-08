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Iranian state media posts video of 'America’s major defeat' day after ceasefire - WATCH

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 17:26 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 17:26 IST
Iranian state media posts video of 'America’s major defeat' day after ceasefire - WATCH

Iranian state media posts video of 'America’s major defeat' day after ceasefire Photograph: (Credit: X)

Story highlights

Iranian state media releases dramatic footage claiming a "major US defeat" in Isfahan just 24 hours after the 2026 ceasefire began.

As the US and Iran negotiate a fortnight of truce brokered by Pakistan, the Iranian state media has posted a video recreating America operation. Now, as the US president calls it his strategy, Tehran is calling it “America’s major defeat”. PressTV’s video shows US military aircraft being shot down and the caption reads: An animated reenactment of the operation depicting America’s major defeat in Isfahan and the escape mission; a defeat that forced the United States to accept Iran’s terms and request a ceasefire.'

WATCH VIDEO HERE

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The ceasefire:

Hostilities between the United States and Iran entered a fragile two-week ceasefire today following the adoption of the "Islamabad Accord," a Pakistani-mediated framework aimed at de-escalating the 38-day conflict. President Trump announced the truce just an hour before his deadline for wider strikes on Iranian infrastructure, and it requires an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While Washington frames the pause as a strategic victory following Operation Epic Fury, Tehran claims the ceasefire was forced by a "disgraceful" US defeat during a failed special operations raid in Isfahan.

Also read: 'Have you turned a blind eye?': Iran's exiled crown prince Pahlavi asks military

The accord outlines a two-phase plan for 45 days of stabilisation, including the release of prisoners and regional security talks. However, the scope remains disputed; while Pakistan asserts the truce covers all regional fronts, Israel has continued strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, maintaining that the agreement only applies to direct U.S.-Iran hostilities. High-level in-person negotiations are set to begin in Islamabad this Friday.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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