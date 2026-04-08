/Iranian state media posts video of 'America’s major defeat' day after ceasefire - WATCH

As the US and Iran negotiate a fortnight of truce brokered by Pakistan, the Iranian state media has posted a video recreating America operation. Now, as the US president calls it his strategy, Tehran is calling it “America’s major defeat”. PressTV’s video shows US military aircraft being shot down and the caption reads: An animated reenactment of the operation depicting America’s major defeat in Isfahan and the escape mission; a defeat that forced the United States to accept Iran’s terms and request a ceasefire.'

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The ceasefire:

Hostilities between the United States and Iran entered a fragile two-week ceasefire today following the adoption of the "Islamabad Accord," a Pakistani-mediated framework aimed at de-escalating the 38-day conflict. President Trump announced the truce just an hour before his deadline for wider strikes on Iranian infrastructure, and it requires an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While Washington frames the pause as a strategic victory following Operation Epic Fury, Tehran claims the ceasefire was forced by a "disgraceful" US defeat during a failed special operations raid in Isfahan.

The accord outlines a two-phase plan for 45 days of stabilisation, including the release of prisoners and regional security talks. However, the scope remains disputed; while Pakistan asserts the truce covers all regional fronts, Israel has continued strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, maintaining that the agreement only applies to direct U.S.-Iran hostilities. High-level in-person negotiations are set to begin in Islamabad this Friday.