The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just over two months away and the drama isn't stopping. It is not just US-Iran war is which causing problems but the presence of presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as part of security as well. The tournament is scheduled to be played from Jun 11 to Jul 19 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The ICE agents won't only be present in the US but Canada as well, however, not for the same reason. The ICE agents execute search warrants while detaining and deporting illegal immigrants from the US, something which has gathered pace ever since Donald Trump became president for the second time in January 2025. The ICE agents do not have the same power in Canada though and do not carry weapons, as said by the agency.

Will US ICE agents be in Canada as well?

The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) branch works with Canadian partners on joint operations involving narcotics, weapons smuggling and human trafficking. The HSI personnel are assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, and U.S. consulates in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"HSI special agents do not conduct operational activities in Canada, such as making arrests or executing search warrants," an spokesperson said as reported by Canada's CBC news outlet. "Our HSI agents do not carry firearms in Canada," the spokesperson further added in the emailed statement.

Canada will be hosting 13 World Cup matches in Toronto and Vancouver combined, two of the five US consulates where HSI personnel are assigned.

What role will ICE play in World Cup security in the USA?