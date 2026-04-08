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Champions League | Arsenal vs Sporting & Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - check full result

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 09:00 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 12:03 IST

Champions League | Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0 while Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of quarter-final on Tuesday (Apr 7). The sides will face off in the second leg a week later.

UEFA Champions League: Quarter Final Leg 1
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(Photograph: X/UEFA Champions League)

UEFA Champions League: Quarter Final Leg 1

Two matches were in UEFA Champions League quarter-final leg 1 on Tuesday (Apr 7) - Arsenal vs Sporting and Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich.

As for results, English Premier League side Arsenal beat Portugal's Sporting and German giants Bayern Munich beat Spanish legends Real Madrid.

Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0
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(Photograph: X/Arsenal)

Arsenal beat Sporting 1-0

The game was looking to end in a draw before Arsenal's Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the match in the injury time post 90 minutes of regulation period, taking his team to 1-0 win against Sporting.

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1
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(Photograph: X/Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1

German giants Bayern Munich also came out triumphant against record European winners Real Madrid 2-1.

For Bayern, Luis Diaz scored in 41st minute while Harry Kane scored in 46th minute.

Sporting have work to do in second leg
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(Photograph: X/Sporting)

Sporting have work to do in second leg

After losing the first leg of quarter-final against Arsenal 0-1, not all is over for Sporting. The Portuguese side gets a chance at redemption in the second leg a week later. They'd not only have to beat Arsenal but first erase the one goal lead from first leg as well.

Real Madrid to come back stronger in second leg
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(Photograph: X/real Madrid)

Real Madrid to come back stronger in second leg

For Real Madrid, 15-time Champions League winners, Kylian Mbappe scored one goal in 74th minute against Bayern so the deficit is just one goal when they face off again in the second leg of QF a week later.

Despite lead, Bayern would be wary of Real, which are known for comebacks and can easily turn the tables if given slightest of opportunity.

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