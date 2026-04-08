/Regime fall in US? Trump’s ‘whole civilisation will die tonight’ remark sparks impeachment storm. Here’s what we know

A stark warning by US President Donald Trump that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” has ignited a political firestorm in Washington, prompting fresh calls from Democrats to remove him from office, even as the United States and Iran later announced a two-week ceasefire.

The remark, posted on Truth Social on Tuesday morning, raised fears of nuclear escalation and came just hours before a deadline set by Trump for Tehran to agree to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route.

Leading Democrats reacted swiftly and sharply. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the statement as “a threat of genocide”, adding on X that it “merits removal from office” and warning that the President’s “mental faculties are collapsing”. She also urged officials in the chain of command to refuse any illegal orders.

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Despite the subsequent ceasefire announcement, criticism continued unabated. Representative Melanie Stansbury said the temporary pause did not mitigate the seriousness of the threat, writing that invoking the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution should still be considered.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer struck a more measured tone, saying he was “glad Trump backed off” but suggested the President was now “searching for any sort of exit ramp from his ridiculous bluster”.

Impeachment push gathers pace

The controversy has added momentum to an impeachment effort already underway. On April 5, Representative John Larson introduced articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of “serial usurpation of the congressional war power” and alleging involvement in “murder, war crimes and piracy”.

Representative Ilhan Omar also backed removal, questioning when Republican lawmakers would act. Meanwhile, Representative Ro Khanna called for invoking Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, warning that Trump was “threatening the entire destruction of a civilisation”.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump should be removed “one way or another”, urging the Cabinet to act or Congress to reconvene to end the crisis.

White House rejects criticism

The White House dismissed the backlash as politically motivated. Spokesperson Davis Ingle said Democrats had been calling for Trump’s impeachment “since before he was even sworn into office” and insisted the President was pursuing an agenda backed by millions of voters.

Republican unease surfaces

Although most Republicans avoided direct confrontation, a number expressed concern over the President’s rhetoric. Senator Lisa Murkowski said the statement could not be justified as negotiation tactics and described it as “an affront to the ideals our nation has sought to uphold”.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene broke ranks more forcefully, calling the remarks “evil and madness” and supporting the use of the 25th Amendment, adding, “We cannot kill an entire civilisation.”