/Trump slams CNN over Iran ‘10-point plan’ report, calls it fake and inflammatory

US President Donald Trump has reacted sharply to a CNN report attributed to Iranian state media that the US will accept Iran's 10-point plan. Trump, just after claiming “Total and complete victory. 100 per cent”, lashed out at CNN, calling it a “fake news” and knowingly put out a “false and dangerous statement” claiming it was coming from the upper echelon of the US authority, he said it was a “very dangerous thing to do”. He further derided CNN for reporting a statement from Iran Supreme National Security Council that claimed victory. Trump called the post “fraud”.

"Iran says it has achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan, according to a statement from Iran's Supreme National Security Council report by Iranian state media," read the post.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In response, US President Donald Trump lashed out at Iran in his Truth Social Post, “The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows. The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a 'legitimate' headline.” He added that the post was “inflammatory” and tries to disrupt the “delicate” balance of the ceasefire. He ordered the network to immediately withdraw the statement and suggested that an investigation would be carried out. "Results of the investigation will be announced in the near future," said Trump.

CNN, however, rejected the allegations and claimed that it received information from verified sources. “We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us," said the network in response.

Trump described the arrangement as a success, but did not comment if he intends to carry out his prior threats. “You’re going to have to see,” Trump told AFP.