From Trump’s ultimatum to Sharif’s plea: How US and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire

The US and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire on Tuesday evening in local time after threats from US President Donald Trump to wipe out the entire civilisation. Trump threatened to destroy Iran's bridges and power plants, stating, "A whole civilisation will die tonight," if demands were not met. But a last-minute two-week ceasefire deal has resulted from diplomatic pressure and key mediation by the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan's mediation

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, hours before Trump's deadline of 8:00 PM, issued a public plea urging US President Donald Trump for “two more weeks” for the diplomacy to “run its course”. Sharif also suggested that Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz as a “goodwill gesture”. "To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks," said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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In response, Trump posted on Truth Social at around 6:30 EST, suggesting that following the conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, he is willing to hold of attacking Iran, if Iran agrees to a complete and immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump further hinted that he has received the 10-point proposal from Iran through Pakistan, agreeing to a two-week ceasefire. "Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated," wrote Trump.

White House did not confirm the specifics of the 10-point proposal

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated Trump's statement that the 10-point proposal is a “workable” basis for the negotiation. White House also did not clarify whether the US agreed to lift all Primary and Secondary sanctions, or what the implications are of opening the Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian Military. "The truth is that President Trump and our powerful military got Iran to agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations will continue," said Karoline Leavitt.

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council had a more authoritative tone compared to the diplomatic official message from the Iranian Foreign Ministry. It declares the victory of Iran and its Axis of Resistance, calling the US President Donald Trump “ignorant” and accusing the global zionism of "dreaming" about fragmenting the "last bastion of humanity" and “plundering” the wealth of Iran. Further, the message claims that the enemy has suffered an “undeniable”, "historic" and “crushing” defeat.