/Massive fire engulfs Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario, over 100 firefighters deployed

A massive fire was reported in a warehouse in Ontario, California, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The California Fire said that the warehouse measured around one million square feet. Footage shared by users on social media shows dark and dense smoke billowing upwards with Intense flames covering the entire horizon. ABC News reported multiple reports of a loud explosion in the area.

The fire broke out at around 12:30 AM in local time at S. Hellman Ave. x Merrill Ave at the 9500 block of Merrill Ave. The origin of the fire has not been reported. More than 100 firefighters are battling the fire. The warehouse belongs to Kimberly-Clark, a company which specialises in paper-based personal care and hygiene products. No injuries have been reported till now.

The incident comes after a smoky wildfire which spread across Southern California propmting evacuation order. The fire was reportedly contained by Saturday afternoon. The 2026 wildfire season has just started, covering across 6.3 square miles in Riverside County, situated about 64 miles east of Los Angeles, where the Springfire was reported at first.