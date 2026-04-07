Two killed in a gunfight outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul as security forces engage attackers; investigations underway amid rising tensions.

At least two died, and one was seriously injured in a gunfight between security forces and attackers outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. According to a Reuters report, the confrontation lasted for around 10 minutes. One person was covered in blood. Two security personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

The video footage shows two apparent attackers changing location as another was lying apparently dead on the street. The incident reportedly happened in the financial capital of Turkey. The gunfight occurred outside the high-rise towers where the Israeli consulate was housed. According to Turkish TV reports, the three attackers had long guns, camouflage and backpacks. However, no Israeli casualty has been reported in the incident, as there are no Israeli diplomats stationed in Turkey now.

There had been no official statement from the Turkish authorities detailing the casualties in the incident. Security has been tightened following the incident, and investigations are underway to find out the motive amidst heightened tension outside Israeli infrastructure globally.

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