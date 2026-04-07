/Donald Trump praises Melanian Trump's 'business chic' look as on Easter Egg Roll

When the 55-year-old US first lady, Melania Trump, along with US President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny, stepped out onto the White House's Truman Balcony for the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 6, 2026, designers were quick to point out the European labels instead of the traditional American fashion. Mrs Trump, who had been a professional model have never shied away from tossing aside the White House traditions. Her Easter outfit was no different, termed by many as the business chic look. Melania adorned a pair of off-white Dolce Gabbana trousers, a matching belt with a white shirt and navy blue blazer, both from Polo Ralph Lauren and Roger Vivier flats. The choice was seen as “subdued” yet a departure from the traditional neutral trench coat over spring pastels.

US President Donald Trump praised the first lady, calling her a "movie star," referring to the documentary “Melania”. "You know who she is? She's a movie star who came in from Hollywood to be with you," said Trump. Anthony Bolognese, owner of Capitol Hill Clothiers, said that the clothes were not so different from the previous aspects of the ensemble. She has also worn the same pants in her famous walk with the robots in the white house. “There doesn’t look like there is a shred of Easter spirit in these outfits. If you told me these photos were from a week ago, a month ago, or a year ago, I would believe you,” said unimpressed Bolognese to Daily Mirror.

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The White House Easter Egg Roll is the traditional annual event held on the South Lawn of the White House for kids, where the first couple joins the children and their families. The event features various activities, the famous one being the egg roll, where children roll hard boiled egg with their spoons through the lawn in a race. The 2026 instalment of the Easter Egg Roll was the 148th version of the historic event.