Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday rejected the accusations of a drone strike on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia. It formally accused Israel of carrying out a false flag operation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 3, 2026, at the beginning of the war. In a statement issued by the IRGC on April 4, 2024, it suggested that the attack had been carried out by the “zionists”. The statement came as a response to the Wall Street Journal on April 3, which suggested that the attack at the US embassy in Saudi Arabia caused more damage than previously anticipated.

“I can categorically say that some of the attacks were not carried out by us (Iran),” reported Middle East Eye, citing a Foreign Ministry Official. According to the report, Israel was behind the attack in Saudi Arabia and at least one attack in Oman. But the report didn't specify which targets he was referring to.

The WSJ report claimed that an Iranian drone evaded the air defence system guarding the embassy before hitting the compound, and a second drone hit the facility in a similar breach.

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“There's been a complete blackout on the actual amount of damage done to these places,” said Bernard Hudson, a former CIA counterterrorism chief, regarding US embassies and bases targeted by Iran. “That feeds suspicions that a lot more damage may have actually happened.”

According to IRGC, it has indeed struck targets in Gulf states and across the region, especially those which have played a role in the US-Israeli operations, but they have clearly identified targets and the US embassy in Riyadh was not one of them.

IRGC further added that they “must remain vigilant against provocations from the American–Zionist current,” to prevent escalation in the region. Earlier, Iran denied a previous attack on March 30 at a Kuwait power and desalination plant, which was attributed to it. The attack killed an Indian national; Iran blamed Israel for it. It also denied targeting Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery in early March. The Iranian military claimed that the Israeli false flag was aimed at distracting the regional countries from the civilian targeting in the region. “Aramco facilities have not been among the targets of Iranian attacks so far," said an Iranian military source speaking to Tasnim News Agency.