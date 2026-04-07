/Qatar warns West Asia war nearing 'point of no return' amid escalating US-Iran tensions

Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday April 7, 2026 warned that the war in West Asia has reached a “point of no return”, a threshold from where it can escalate beyond control. Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari, expressed deep concern condemning recent attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, calling them “reckless” and a violation of sovereignty.Al-Ansari urged that continuation of the war will have no winner.

"“We have been warning since 2023 that escalation left unchecked will get us into a situation where it cannot be controlled and we are very close to that point,” said Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari “This is why we have been urging all parties to find a resolution to find a way of ending this war before it’s too late.”

Gulf countries have faced repeated target on their hydrocarbon infrastructure, in the Gulf nations while effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz. This was in response to the unilateral agression from US and Israel.

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“We hope that we can remain there and we are able to walk back from there to a more safe environment. But obviously we are quite concerned with all that is happening right now.” said Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson.

Trump said on Tuesday that he will wipe out entire Iranian civilisation. He earlier warned that he will bomb Iran to the “stone ages” suggesting that it will take “100 years to rebuild".