Iran war, the multibillion-dollar heist: How states, companies and speculators cashed in on uncertainty and Trump flip-flops

Reports said that Trump family concerns had direct business interests in the course the war took, including firms linked to his son-in-law and key peace negotiator Jared Kushner.

Kushner has a firm that is 99 per cent funded by Gulf sovereign wealth funds, such as those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. The firm’s assets rose to $6.2 billion. He reportedly solicited over $5 billion from Middle Eastern governments while involved in Trump administration diplomacy. Gulf ties of various Trump-linked firms benefited amid oil chaos, according to reports.