'Have you turned a blind eye?': Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi asks armed forces in latest video message

As the US president's ultimatum for Iran's negotiations draws to a close, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah (the king) has posted a video message addressed to the Iranian armed forces. The crown prince in exile in his message is igniting patriotism; he said, “You are the heirs to the patriotic and renowned commanders of this land—from Ariobarzan, Bahram Chobin, and Surena, to Babak Khorramdin, Ya'qub Leyth, and Maziar, to Jahanshah and Khosrodad and Rahimi.” Earlier as the US and Israel’s joint military strikes on Iran killed the country's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, Pahlavi said it has been over 47 years since he has been living outside his homeland. Many have been carrying his photograph across the globe, asking for him to return and calling him their leader. Living away from home, Pahlvi said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." Speaking to new outlet CBS's Scott Pelley, he said, "Iran had been on my mind every single year of my life." He believes the people of Iran trust him as a transitional leader.

Speaking in Farsi, he continued, “How can you remain silent and inactive in the face of the swaggering and taunting of foreign agents and criminals affiliated with the Islamic Republic in the streets of Iran—from the Popular Mobilization Forces and Hezbollah in Lebanon, to Afghan and Pakistani terrorists? The Islamic Republic and its terrorist and repressive IRGC have, before your very eyes, slaughtered tens of thousands of the purest and bravest sons and daughters of this country, and every day send more to their deaths."

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Reflecting on the 47 years of the Islamic Republic regime, he said, "These occupiers of Iranian soil, with their apocalyptic and destructive madness, have placed the nation on the brink of annihilation. How have you turned a blind eye to these realities and withdrawn from playing your role in defending the realm and the people?”

Earlier in March, he said that Iran does not need to pursue a military-- weaponising of the nuclear programme. He also mentioned, “America has demanded that Iran give up nuclear enrichment to stop Iran from being on the path of developing a weapon.” While in June 2025, Trump administration conducted strikes by attacking nuclear facilities and said it has been “obliterated”.

And now, as US president says, “8PM is happening”, and Iranians have thronged the streets, Pahlavi asks, “How will history and future generations of Iran judge you? Recall your national and patriotic oath and commitment."