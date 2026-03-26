/'Donald Trump is completely unhinged': POTUS Iran threat sparks 25th Amendment and impeachment calls from House Democrats

Calls for President Donald Trump’s removal from office reached a fever pitch among congressional Democrats after he threatened that ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ in a post about Iran. Lawmakers are now openly discussing impeachment or even removal under the 25th Amendment, a dramatic shift from the strict taboo around such measures at the start of Trump’s second term. Democratic grassroots outrage over what they see as corruption and Constitutional violations by the Trump administration has emboldened lawmakers to consider drastic measures.

Trump’s recent strikes in Venezuela and threats against Iran have galvanized Democrats around impeachment efforts. Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.), the Iranian-American president of House Democrats’ freshman class, was first to speak out after Trump’s Easter Sunday post. “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason; his Cabinet should use it. The fate of US troops, the Iranian people, and the very foundation of our global system are at stake,” she said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) echoed the sentiment on X: “This is not ok. Invoke the 25th Amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office.” The situation escalated further when Trump posted on Truth Social: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

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List of Members of Congress calling for invocation of the 25th Amendment

Several Democrats, including Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) explicitly called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to temporarily remove a president unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. A permanent removal would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress.

Other lawmakers, including Omar, Reps. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have renewed calls for impeachment. Many rank-and-file Democrats are coordinating potential organized action, such as pushing for an impeachment vote or sending a letter to the Cabinet urging 25th Amendment intervention.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and top Democrats are prioritizing a war powers vote on Iran later this month, while some Republicans continue to defend Trump. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle criticized Democrats, saying, “This is pathetic. Democrats have been talking about impeaching President Trump since before he was even sworn into office. The Democrats in Congress are deranged, weak, and ineffective, which is why their approval ratings are at historic lows.”

Even centrist Republicans are weighing in. Retiring Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said Trump is “negotiating Trump style,” while former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for invoking the 25th Amendment. However, many Democrats acknowledge that any action would require significant support from Trump-aligned Republicans and a loyal Cabinet.

Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) warned, “Trump must go—and Republicans, whether in the Cabinet or Congress, must join Democrats in using any and all constitutional powers at our collective disposal to end this illegal war.” Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) added, “Republicans remain zombie-like acolytes,” highlighting the political hurdles ahead.

House Democrats issue statement

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu, Assistant Democratic Leader Joe Neguse, and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene released the statement regarding Trump's post on Iran.



“Donald Trump is completely unhinged. His statement, threatening to eradicate an entire civilization shocks the conscience and requires a decisive congressional response. The House must come back into session immediately and vote to end this reckless war of choice in the Middle East before Donald Trump plunges our country into World War III.

For years, Republicans have enabled and excused Donald Trump’s deeply dangerous and extreme behavior. Enough is enough. Our brave men and women in uniform have been put into harm’s way in the Middle East. Over a dozen have already been killed and hundreds injured. Gas prices are skyrocketing, the cost of living in America is out of control, and billions of taxpayer dollars are being wasted on a reckless war of choice. It’s time for House Republicans to put patriotic duty over party loyalty and join Democrats in stopping this madness.”