/'Even war have rules': United Nations sounds alarm with stark warning as Trump deadline nears

The United Nations (UN) issued a reminder on Tuesday (April 7) emphasising the importance of the Geneva Conventions amid escalating tensions in Iran. “Even wars have rules,” the UN wrote in a post on X. “The Geneva Conventions protect civilians in conflict and help ensure assistance reaches those in need, without discrimination,” the global intergovernmental organisation added. The statement came after Donald Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his 8 pm EDT Tuesday deadline, including a threat to wipe out a ‘whole civilization’.

Some Democratic lawmakers raised concerns that potential strikes on critical infrastructure like power plants and water desalination facilities could violate international law. “GOP leaders need to stop him. Never mind that blowing up bridges and power plants and killing innocent Iranians won’t reopen the Strait. It’s also a clear war crime,” Senator Chris Murphy wrote on X. The Geneva Conventions consist of four treaties designed to protect civilians, medical and aid workers, the wounded, shipwrecked soldiers, and prisoners of war, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Trump has dismissed concerns over the legality of such actions and previously criticized the United Nations, calling it ineffective during remarks at the United Nations General Assembly 80th session.

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“All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war,” Trump lashed out at the body. Meanwhile, over 100 US-based international law experts have signed an open letter condemning recent strikes targeting schools, healthcare facilities, and residential areas in Iran. The criticism follows remarks from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who earlier said the US does not operate under ‘stupid rules of engagement’.

“Public statements by senior officials indicate an alarming disrespect for the rules of international humanitarian law accepted by states, and which protect both civilians and members of the armed forces,” the letter read. Hours before the potential strikes, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do.”