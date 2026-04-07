/WATCH | Iran forms human chains around power plants, bridges as Trump deadline nears and Tehran braces for impact

As the final deadline set by US President Donald Trump approaches, dramatic scenes are unfolding across Iran. Civilians have formed human chains around critical infrastructure, fearing imminent airstrikes. According to local outlets like Fars News Agency and Tasnim News Agency, crowds have gathered at power plants and bridges in multiple regions, including Tabriz, Kermanshah Province, Mazandaran, and Qazvin Province.

At the Shahid Rajaei Thermal Power Plant, citizens stood hand-in-hand, waving national flags and holding signs declaring that attacks on public infrastructure would constitute war crimes. Similar scenes were reported in Kazerun, where families, including children, gathered outside energy facilities in protest. Demonstrations also spread to bridges in Dehloran and Ahvaz.

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The mobilisation follows a stark warning from Donald Trump: if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by the said deadline, the US forces would target Iran’s power plants and bridges. Iranian officials, including Youth and Sports Minister Ali Reza Rahimi, urged citizens nationwide to gather and defend what they called ‘national assets’, framing the human chains as a symbol of unity and resistance.

Meanwhile, reports from Mehr News Agency suggest that airstrikes have already hit infrastructure in several areas. A railway bridge in Isfahan Province was reportedly struck, resulting in civilian casualties. Additional damage was reported on highways near Tabriz, as well as rail and bridge networks in Karaj and beyond, causing outages and halting transport services. With tensions escalating and the deadline looming, the situation remains volatile, raising fears of a wider conflict.