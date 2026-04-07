/Diplomatic setback for US as Russia and China veto UN resolution on Hormuz reopening

Russia and China on Tuesday (April 07) vetoed a UN Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, even after the draft had been repeatedly watered down in hopes of securing support from Moscow and Beijing. The vote was 11 in favour, two against, and two abstentions. took place just hours before an 8 PM Eastern deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the strategic waterway or face strikes on its power plants and bridges.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for roughly 20% of global oil consumption. Iran's effective blockade, implemented following US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has triggered a global energy crisis, sending energy prices soaring.

The original draft, tabled by Bahrain and Gulf allies, had included the phrase "all necessary means," a specific code in UN diplomatic language for authorising military force, including offensive strikes. The phrase was removed entirely after Russia, China, and France argued it would effectively legalise a full-scale invasion of Iran.

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Even the watered-down version, however, failed to survive the veto. Eleven nations, including the US, UK, France, and Bahrain, voted in favour of the resolution. Russia and China vetoed it, condemning it as a pretext for war. Pakistan and Colombia abstained, both seeking a diplomatic alternative.

Reacting sharply to the veto, the US ambassador delivered a scathing address to the Council, warning that the consequences of the obstruction would be felt globally.

"Today's veto marks a new low," the ambassador said, adding, "In the coming days, when critical shipments are delayed, the world will know who chose obstruction over responsibility."

The ambassador placed the blame squarely on Iran and its enablers, drawing pointed references to the relationships between the vetoing powers and Tehran.

"Iran must stop attacking and open the Strait of Hormuz. Russia has chosen to be a military supplier to Iran, while Iran has supplied hundreds of UAVs to Russia. China, meanwhile, imports 80% of Iran's illicit oil," the ambassador said.

Invoking the broader stakes for the Middle East, the ambassador reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its regional partners.



"The United States stands firmly with its partners in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz is too vital to be choked by any one state. We stand with Bahrain and the people of the Gulf. This is a time for choosing," the ambassador said.

Closing on a stark historical note, the ambassador drew a direct line from Iran's past conduct to its present actions.

"We are here because Iran's tyrannical regime has persisted for decades. Forty-seven years ago, Iran took dozens of Americans hostage. Today, it holds the Strait of Hormuz hostage. This could be Iran's last act," the ambassador warned.

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