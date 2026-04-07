/Indian embassy in Iran advises nationals to stay indoors for 48 hours as Trump's Hormuz deadline looms

The Indian embassy in Iran on Tuesday (April 7) advised Indian nationals still living in the Islamic Republic to stay where they are for the next 48 hours and remain indoors, as the countdown to US President Donald Trump's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz draws near. Trump further escalated his rhetoric against Tehran on Tuesday, threatening to erase an entire civilisation if US demands are not met, writing on Truth Social, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again," while simultaneously mounting pressure for a deal, saying "something revolutionarily wonderful can happen."

In the advisory, the embassy said, "Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric and military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the embassy."

"Those in embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams," the embassy added, urging all nationals to "monitor official updates closely." The embassy also released emergency contact numbers.

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There are approximately 8,000 Indians currently in Iran. The embassy in Tehran has already facilitated the movement of 1,862 Indian nationals out of Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India, including 935 Indian students and 472 Indian fishermen.

Also Read: Diplomatic setback for US as Russia and China veto UN resolution on Hormuz reopening

The advisory came as Trump, in an interview with Fox News, confirmed that "8 PM is happening," signalling he is sticking to his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the US is ready to carry out "heavy strikes" if no breakthrough with Tehran is achieved.

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