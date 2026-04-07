/'8PM': Trump mentions heavy strikes against Iran if deal not met

Donald Trump has been extending his Iran ultimatums for a while now, with the latest set to expire on April 7. If the pattern is to be noted, then this could be moved ahead, but the US president said, “8 PM is happening”. This statement seemed like a confirmation that the US is prepared to carry out strikes. After a telephonic interview with Trump, news outlet Fox News journalist Bret Baier said, “He said he wasn't going to put odds on it. But he said, 8PM is happening.” After strikes at Kharg Island, which is Iran's strategic oil storage location, the US is ready to carry out heavy strikes against Iran. The island handles approximately 90% of all Iranian crude oil exports.

"He said if we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen. Now he's sticking to that at this point. Now, he said if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change. But at this hour, he didn't want to put odds on it. But he said it is moving forward with the plans that we have. That's a huge deal," Baier added.

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After Trump's warning that a "whole civilisation will die' on Tuesday (Apr 7), the White House has clarified that only the US President knows his plans in Iran. From the ‘stone age’ warning to targeting the Kharg Island to the end of the ultimatum, the West Asia war is only escalating. "The Iranian regime has until 8PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to news agency AFP.

But when asked if the president was prepared to use a nuclear weapon, after reports surfaced where Tehran has cut swayed away from negotiations. Leavitt said, "Only the President knows where things stand and what he will do."