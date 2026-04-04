/As 7th LPG tanker crosses Hormuz, Iran sends special message to India

As the seventh India-flagged LPG tanker, Green Sanvi, successfully transited the contested waters of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Iranian blockade on Friday (April 04), Iran posted a special message for New Delhi, invoking the Islamic Republic’s historical ties with India.

The Iranian Consulate in Mumbai, in a post on X, said, “India, and Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history.” The consulate made these remarks in response to a post by Harsh Sanghvi, who confirmed the successful passage of Green Sanvi through the Strait of Hormuz and described it as “one more victory for Indian diplomacy.”

“India, and Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history, having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago,” the Iranian Consulate General said. The statement likely refers to the Zoroastrian (Parsi) migration from Persia to Gujarat, a pivotal event that established a “civilisational bond” lasting over 1,300 years.

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“Building on this enduring civilisational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation,” it added.

Iran has effectively halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war on February 28, triggered by a US-Israel bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic aimed at targeting top leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and other senior IRGC officials.

However, since late March, Iran has transitioned from a total blockade to a selective “Friendly Nation” transit policy. While the Strait remains strictly closed to US- and Israeli-linked vessels, Tehran has established a controlled corridor for countries it deems non-hostile.

The successful transit of Green Sanvi on Friday, marks the safe passage of the seventh India-flagged LPG tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. Carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of cargo and 25 seafarers, the vessel followed a specialised “negotiated corridor” between Iran’s Larak Island and Qeshm Island, bypassing the standard international shipping lanes currently blocked for hostile nations.

This mission brings the total delivered LPG volume across the seven ships—including MT Shivalik, MT Nanda Devi, MT Jag Vasant, Pine Gas, BW Tyr, and BW Elm—to over 320,000 metric tonnes, providing a critical lifeline for Indian households amid the regional energy crisis.

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