/‘Never refused talks in Islamabad’: Iran slams reports, seeks lasting end to war

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (April 04) clarified that Tehran never refused mediation talks in Islamabad and described media reports claiming Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate talks had reached a dead end as a “misrepresentation” by US media.

“Iran's position is being misrepresented by U.S. media,” Araghchi posted on X.

Araghchi also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its efforts but emphasised that Iran prefers a “conclusive and lasting end” to the war with the United States and Israel.

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“We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war imposed on us,” he added.

Iran's clarification follows multiple reports in US media, including The Wall Street Journal, which claimed that diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire between the United States and Iran in Islamabad had reached a “dead end” after Tehran allegedly informed mediators that it was unwilling to meet US officials in Pakistan in the coming days.

The war in West Asia, triggered by a US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran, has spiralled into a broader regional conflict after Tehran targeted US bases and critical energy and civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries in retaliation. As of now, the conflict continues to escalate, with Iran reportedly downing an F-15 fighter jet despite repeated claims by Donald Trump that the US military has decimated Tehran’s air defences.

The push for Pakistan to act as a mediator between the United States and Iran is driven by a combination of severe economic pressure, a defence pact with Saudi Arabia, geographical vulnerability, and a strategic desire to elevate its global standing.

Because Pakistan shares a 1,000-km border with Iran, the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) with Saudi Arabia places Islamabad in a precarious position. If Iran strikes Saudi infrastructure in retaliation for US attacks, Pakistan could be legally and strategically compelled to declare war on its own neighbour. Mediation is seen as the only way to prevent this “nightmare scenario.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, dismissed reports of a “dead end” as baseless. He reiterated that Islamabad remains a neutral intermediary with the confidence of both Washington and Tehran.