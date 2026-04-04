LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'City with a Zip Code': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln is a Floating Marvel

'City on water with zip code': Why USS Abraham Lincoln is a floating marvel

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 18:08 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 18:08 IST

With its own post office, hospital, and even a unique ZIP code, the USS Abraham Lincoln isn't just a warship, it’s a fully functional American city thriving in the middle of the ocean.

A Unique Zip Code at Sea
1 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

A Unique Zip Code at Sea

The USS Abraham Lincoln is officially recognized as a "Floating City with a Zip Code," maintaining its own dedicated post office. This allows the 5,000+ crew members to receive mail and packages anywhere in the world, processing thousands of pounds of letters and care packages weekly to keep morale high during long deployments.

Full-Scale Medical Infrastructure
2 / 7
(Photograph: CENTCOM/X)

Full-Scale Medical Infrastructure

Far beyond a standard first-aid station, the carrier houses a comprehensive hospital, including an intensive care unit (ICU), operating rooms, and a full dental clinic. It is equipped to handle everything from routine check-ups to emergency surgeries, ensuring the "city’s" population is protected without needing to return to shore.

The World’s Most Dangerous Fire Dept
3 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

The World’s Most Dangerous Fire Dept

Safety is paramount on a nuclear-powered vessel carrying millions of gallons of jet fuel. The ship operates its own elite fire department and damage control teams, equipped with specialized gear to fight fires on the flight deck and deep within the hull simultaneously.

A Self-Sufficient Media Empire:
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A Self-Sufficient Media Empire:

To keep the crew informed and entertained, the Lincoln operates its own internal television station and a daily newspaper. These outlets provide ship-wide news, safety updates, and entertainment, acting as the "local media" for the sailors living months at a time away from the internet.

Feeding the 5,000
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Feeding the 5,000

The scale of the ship’s galleys is staggering, serving over 15,000 meals every single day. From massive bakeries that produce fresh bread daily to industrial-sized refrigerators, the food service operation is the equivalent of running dozens of high-volume restaurants at once.

The "Main Street" Amenities
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The "Main Street" Amenities

Like any bustling town, the carrier features a library, multiple gyms, a barber shop, and a ship’s store (canteen). These facilities allow sailors to maintain a sense of normalcy, providing a place to buy snacks, get a haircut, or study for advancement exams while stationed in the middle of the Pacific.

Industrial Independence
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Industrial Independence

The ship is a mechanical powerhouse, featuring its own machine shops, water distillation plants, and power generation. It produces hundreds of thousands of gallons of fresh water daily from seawater and generates enough electricity to power a small city, making the Lincoln entirely independent of land-based support for months on end.

Trending Photo

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran
9

From 'war winding up' to 'open the fu**ing Strait': Trump shifts deadline AGAIN, fills Easter weekend with expletive-filled ultimatum to Iran

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye
8

Artemis II photos: A crescent Earth and an iconic Moon basin seen for the first time by the human eye

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns
7

Has Section 4 of 25th Amendment ever been used? Trump's 'Open the F--kin’ Strait' remark triggers concerns

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

New OTT releases this week (April 6-12, 2026): Tu Yaa Main, O'Romeo, The Boys- Watch these 6 movies and shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

What is Section 4 of 25th Amendment? Donald Trump's 'crazy bastards' post triggers calls to remove him
8

What is Section 4 of 25th Amendment? Donald Trump's 'crazy bastards' post triggers calls to remove him