/JD Vance signals 'foreign interference', shows support to Hungary PM Viktor ahead of polls

During his visit to Hungary, US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (Apr 7) showed support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of a close election and accused Brussels of "foreign election interference". Addressing reporters at a press conference, Vance said, “I did want to send a signal to everybody, particularly the bureaucrats in Brussels who have done everything that they can to hold down the people of Hungary because they don't like the leader who has actually stood up for the people of Hungary.”

While speaking about the ongoing West Asia war, Vance warned that the US has "tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use" against Iran. He also noted that he was "hopeful" negotiations would avoid its deployment. He continued, "The United States has largely accomplished its military objectives," Vance told reporters during a visit to Hungary, adding that "there's going to be a lot of negotiation between now and then" when the US deadline expires on Wednesday.

"They've got to know we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct," he added.