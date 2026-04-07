/Kanye West banned from entering UK; government cites 'public good' concerns

Kanye West, a.k.a Ye, has reportedly been barred from entering the UK to headline Wireless Festival due to the ongoing criticism over his past controversial statements. The development comes after a row over the American rapper's antisemitic comments and growing pressure on the Home Office to block his travel to Britain.

Why is Ye banned to enter UK?

According to reports, the decision was taken after objections from government officials and Jewish organisations. The controversy originates from a series of antisemitic remarks made by Ye last year. He also released a song titled Heil Hitler and reportedly promoted a swastika-themed T-shirt on his website.

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The festival organisers were also criticised for inviting Ye to headline all three days of the event.

As per a report by the BBC, the rapper had applied via the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, but the request was denied by the Home Office as his "presence would not be conducive to the public good."

Ye issues an apology

The rapper was expected to perform across three days (July 10-12) at Finsbury Park in London, and this would have been his first UK performance in over a decade.

Amid the ongoing controversy, several sponsors pulled out of the festival.

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Ye had previously apologised for his remarks in a Wall Street Journal statement. "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," his statement read. "I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know my words aren’t enough - I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here."

In response, the Board of Deputies of British Jews indicated it would only consider meeting the rapper if he withdrew from the festival. "The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival," its president, Phil Rosenberg, said.

Festival organisers react