US-Israel-Iran war LIVE updates: As the tensions continue to flare in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has once again extended the deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz for Iran. Since the war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials, Trump has issued several threats and ultimatums to Tehran. In his latest warning, the US president on Sunday (Apr 5) has threatened to strike Iran’s infrastructure, extending his prior 48-hour deadline till Tuesday, 8 pm Eastern time.

In response to Trump’s recent threat, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on Monday (Apr 6) said that it is preparing for a “new Persian Gulf order.” It added that “the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its former state, especially for the US and Israel.”

The latest exchange of threats comes after the US forces on Saturday (Apr 4) rescued a missing US pilot, who was stranded in Iran after his F-15E was shot down by Tehran inside the Iranian territory. Trump confirmed that the airman was “SAFE and SOUND” after he was recovered from Iran following “the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History.” The F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday (Apr 3), the first such incident since the start of the war. While the first pilot was rescued by the US forces earlier, the second had remained missing behind the enemy lines as American and Iranian forces raced to locate him. Reports suggested that the second crew member from the downed F-15E has been recovered after a “heavy firefight”.

Meanwhile, Iran has released footage and images of what it claimed to be the wreckage of several US aircraft downed during the American military operation. Tehran’s military has said that two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed during the US operation in Isfahan. The US has not yet given any confirmation or statement regarding this. Although reports suggested that two US planes that were disabled during the operation were blown up by American troops to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands.