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God supports Iran war? Trump touts peacemaker status, once again claims to have ended India-Pakistan conflict

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 08:03 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 08:25 IST
God supports Iran war? Trump touts peacemaker status, once again claims to have ended India-Pakistan conflict

US President Donald Trump, alongside US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (2R) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (R), takes questions as he speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

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Nearly 40 days into the Iran war, with strikes intensifying and no clear end in sight, Donald Trump claims he has already “saved 30–50 million lives” by ending 8 wars, including between India and Pakistan. He also claimed God supports the war.

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US President Donald Trump on Monday (Apr 6) claimed divine endorsement for his war against Iran, even as he claimed to have saved 30 to 50 million lives by ending eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan. In a chaotic press conference, Trump covered a remarkable amount of ground — god, a Nobel Peace Prize grievance, threats to demolish every bridge in Iran, and frustration with allies from Seoul to Canberra who haven't shown up for the Strait of Hormuz standoff.

Also read | 'For a bright future': Iran calls on youth to form 'human chains' around power plants as Trump threatens destruction in 'four hours' | WATCH

God backs Trump's Iran war?

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It started with a reporter asking whether Trump believed God supported America's actions in the Iran war. He didn't let her finish the question. "I do, because God is good," he said. "God is good, and God wants to see people taken care of." He also pushed back on the idea that he's enjoying the conflict. "Everyone says I enjoy it — I don't enjoy this. I don't like seeing people killed." Then came the familiar detour into his peacemaker record.

Also read | WATCH | Roof collapse at Jakarta's main airport sends passengers scrambling

Trump (once again) claims to have ended war between India-Pakistan

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Trump repeated his claim — twice in the same press conference — that he has personally ended eight wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict last May. He said Pakistan's prime minister told him he saved between 30 and 50 million lives. "I ended 8 wars, including India and Pakistan, so much so that the Prime Minister of Pakistan told me that I saved 30 to 50 million lives," he claimed. Notably, India has consistently rejected the characterisation that Trump played any decisive role in ending that three-day standoff, which followed New Delhi's Operation Sindoor strikes against terrorist targets inside Pakistan. However, New Delhi's refusal has done little to slow Trump's retelling.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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