US President Donald Trump on Monday (Apr 6) claimed divine endorsement for his war against Iran, even as he claimed to have saved 30 to 50 million lives by ending eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan. In a chaotic press conference, Trump covered a remarkable amount of ground — god, a Nobel Peace Prize grievance, threats to demolish every bridge in Iran, and frustration with allies from Seoul to Canberra who haven't shown up for the Strait of Hormuz standoff.

God backs Trump's Iran war?

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It started with a reporter asking whether Trump believed God supported America's actions in the Iran war. He didn't let her finish the question. "I do, because God is good," he said. "God is good, and God wants to see people taken care of." He also pushed back on the idea that he's enjoying the conflict. "Everyone says I enjoy it — I don't enjoy this. I don't like seeing people killed." Then came the familiar detour into his peacemaker record.

Trump (once again) claims to have ended war between India-Pakistan

Trump repeated his claim — twice in the same press conference — that he has personally ended eight wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict last May. He said Pakistan's prime minister told him he saved between 30 and 50 million lives. "I ended 8 wars, including India and Pakistan, so much so that the Prime Minister of Pakistan told me that I saved 30 to 50 million lives," he claimed. Notably, India has consistently rejected the characterisation that Trump played any decisive role in ending that three-day standoff, which followed New Delhi's Operation Sindoor strikes against terrorist targets inside Pakistan. However, New Delhi's refusal has done little to slow Trump's retelling.