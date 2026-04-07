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Israel planning major attack? ‘URGENT’ warning in Farsi tells Iranians to avoid trains

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Apr 07, 2026, 12:16 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 12:16 IST
Israel planning major attack? ‘URGENT’ warning in Farsi tells Iranians to avoid trains

Smoke rises from the site of a strike in Tehran on April 1, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Israel Defence Forces warns Iranians to avoid trains amid strike risks, as US President Donald Trump threatens escalation and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vows continued attacks.

Israeli Defence Forces on Tuesday (Apr 7) issued an “urgent warning” to Iranians to avoid travelling by train and stay away from railway tracks across the country until at least 9 pm. In a statement issued in Farsi, the IDF warned of “safety” risks, suggesting a possible target for its airstrikes. This comes after US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with “complete demolition” of the country’s civilian infrastructure once the deadline to make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is over.

In a statement, IDF’s Persian-language spokesman, Lt. Col. (res.) Kamal Penhasi said, “Dear citizens, for your safety, we request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and travelling by train across Iran.”

He added, “Your presence on trains and near railway lines puts your lives at risk.”

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A day earlier, Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the Israeli military has been instructed to “continue striking with full force the national infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime.”

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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