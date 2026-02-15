/'Tools in our toolkit', says JD Vance as he expresses optimism over Iran negotiations

As the US ultimatum to Iran draws to a close, JD Vance touts “tools in our toolkit". These comments come during his visit to Budapest ahead of Hungary's crucial elections on Tuesday (Apr 7). Simultaneously, the US Vice President expresses optimism that negotiations will avert their deployment. Speaking to reporters on the ground, he said, “The United States has largely accomplished its military objectives.”

"They've got to know we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct," Vance added.

Trump had announced a 5-day pause on March 23 and then extended it for 10 days on March 27. According to this timeline, the 10th day would be April 6, but on March 30, the US president threatened Iran even before the ultimatum could end. And on April 6, the deadline was extended to April 7, until 8:00 p.m. ET. This is the final timeline Trump claims to give Iran to strike a deal. If one observes the pattern, the US president has been extending his Iran ultimatums for some time. After Donald Trump's warning that a "whole civilisation will die' on Tuesday (Apr 7), the White House has clarified that only the US President knows his plans in Iran. From the ‘stone age’ warning to targeting the Kharg Island to the end of the ultimatum, the West Asia war is only escalating. "The Iranian regime has until 8PM Eastern Time to meet the moment and make a deal with the United States," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to news agency AFP.