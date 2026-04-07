/'Mr President, Hungary loves you more': JD Vance campaigns for Trump in Hungarian PM Viktor's presence

As US Vice President JD Vance visits Budapest on Tuesday (ahead of the crucial Hungarian polls, he shows support to PM Viktor Orbán. But as that happens, Vance ensures Trump takes centre stage. Addressing the crowd, he put the 79-year-old on loudspeaker and said, "Mr. President, you are on with about 5,000 Hungarian patriots.”

He continued, “…and I think they love you even more than they love (Hungarian Prime Minister) Viktor Orbán." Vance accused Brussels of "foreign election interference". Vance said that he wants to send a signal to everybody, particularly the bureaucrats in Brussels who have done everything that they can to hold down the people of Hungary because they don't like the leader who has actually stood up for the people of Hungary.

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While speaking about the ongoing West Asia war, Vance warned that the US has "tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use" against Iran. He also noted that he was "hopeful" negotiations would avoid its deployment.

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He continued, "The United States has largely accomplished its military objectives," Vance told reporters during a visit to Hungary, adding that "there's going to be a lot of negotiation between now and then" when the US deadline expires on Wednesday.

"They've got to know we've got tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use. The president of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians don't change their course of conduct," he added.