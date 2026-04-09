/Trump had urged Netanyahu to scale down attack on Lebanon to save ceasefire: Report

After Israel launched air strikes on Lebanon targeting Hezbollah on Wednesday (April 8), United States President Donald Trump reportedly called up Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down the attack as it could hamper the fragile two-week ceasefire with Iran, reported NBC news.

Citing a senior Trump official, the news outlet said that trump made a phone call to Netanyahu immediately after the Israeli Prime Minister vowed to continue strike against Lebanon.

US Vice President JD Vance also claimed on Wednesday that Israel had agreed to “check itself” with regard to Lebanon in order to end war with Iran through negotiations.

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After the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) carried out airstrikes on Lebanon in its war with Hezbollah that killed at least 254 people and wounded over 100 on Wednesday, Netanyahu vowed to keep striking the militant group. Taking to social media Thursday, Netanyahu said he “will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary”.

“Our message is clear: whoever acts against Israeli civilians will be targeted. We will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary, until we restore full security to the residents of the north,” Netanyahu wrote in Hebrew on X.

“The IDF struck a series of terror infrastructures in southern Lebanon: crossing points used to transfer thousands of weapons, rockets and launchers, as well as weapons depots, launch sites, and Hezbollah command centers,” Netanyahu adds, sharing IDF footage of the attacks," Netanyahu added.

Attack on Hezbollah despite ceasefire?

The strike on Hezbollah by Israeli forces has come when Iran has agreed on a ceasefire with US and Israel for a period of two weeks. However, Tel Aviv says that Lebanon was never included in the deal agreed upon, while Iran calls it a violation.

Immediately after the attack on Hezbollah was reported, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “The Iran–U.S. ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.” Iran warned it would withdraw from the current agreement if Israel continues attacking Lebanon.