/'Some allies were slow to deliver support': NATO Chief succumbs to Trump pressure?

Amid repeated allegations by Trump that NATO is not doing much in supporting United States in its war against Iran, NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute in Washington D.C. on Thursday did agree that "some allies were slow to deliver logistics and other support", to the United States in Iran.

He however said that NATO was not informed by the US in advance about the war and it is not "Taking the us leadership for granted."

Rutte stressed that "NATO allies are doing everything US is asking", and Europe is providing "massive amount of support."

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He also said that "Europe is providing fairer share for its conventional defence", a claim that Trump has often challenged.

Trump slams NATO after meeting with Rutte

On Wednesday (April 8), the US President and NATO chief had a closed conversation in the White House after which Trump took to to Truth Social to blast the alliance. "NATO WASN'T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN," he wrote.

The vital meeting came amid fears that the POTUS' outrage over NATO allies' steadfast refusal to join his war against Iran could prompt him to pull the United States out of the nearly eight-decade-old alliance.