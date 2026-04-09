/Indian delegation to visit US this month, says Sergio Gor. Will trade deal be signed?

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared on Thursday that an Indian delegation will be in Washington this month as part of talks on a trade deal between India and the US. The envoy said in a post on X that he held a “highly productive” meeting with the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and discussed how to take forward President Donald Trump’s trade priorities in South and Central Asia.

“The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month,” he added further.

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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was scheduled to be part of the delegation earlier, however, she will be skipping the Washington visit as she will be attending the Parliament sessions for the introduction of bills to fast-track the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Gor also met with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob S Helberg and discussed US-India energy cooperation with special focus on next steps on Pax Silica and supply chains for critical technologies.

Gor said in a tweet, “Great meeting with my friend @UnderSecE Helberg on US-India energy cooperation with special focus on next steps on Pax Silica and secure supply chains for critical technologies. Big things ahead for the US and India as it relates to Pax Silica!”

India and US announced bilateral trade deal on February 2

After months of negotiations, on February 2, 2026, India and the US announced a bilateral trade deal. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the deal as “historic”, and as part of the deal, the tariffs against India were lowered from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

The deal also includes a $500 billion investment from India for US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, metals, coal, and technology products for the next five years.

On Thursday, Gor, who is visiting the US, met Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and discussed the commercial roadmap for opening up a market of 1.4 billion people for American products.

Gor shared in a social media post that he discussed with Lutnick a new Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to connect India’s AI scale with the American AI ecosystem.