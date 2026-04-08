/‘Iran will cease uranium enrichment, we’ll dig out nuclear dust,’ says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States will push for a complete halt to uranium enrichment in Iran, which has undergone a “regime change,” and will “dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear dust”. He added that the talks will also cover tariff and sanctions relief with Tehran, adding that key elements of a broader agreement have already been settled.

“The United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried… Nuclear Dust,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, noting that he is referring to the results of the June 2025 strikes on Iran’s nuclear stockpile.

“There will be no enrichment of uranium,” Trump added, claiming that the ceasefire marked a “very productive regime change”.

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‘Iran’s nuclear sites remained under exacting satellite surveillance’

He also claimed that the sites remained under “exacting satellite surveillance” and that “nothing has been touched from the date of attack”, suggesting continued monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Trump said Washington is already in discussions with Tehran on easing tariffs and sanctions.

“We are, and will be, talking tariff and sanctions relief with Iran,” he said, adding that “many of the 15 points have already been agreed to.”

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear Dust,” Trump wrote.

‘We are, and will be, talking tariff and sanctions relief with Iran’

“It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to,” he added.

In a subsequent post, he said any country supplying weapons to Iran will be slapped with a 50% tariff on any and all goods “effective immediately”.

He wrote, “A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”