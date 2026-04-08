/Donald Trump warns 50% tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that any country supplying military weapons to Iran will face immediate 50 per cent tariffs with no exemptions. His announcement came in a social media post days after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Tehran, according to Reuters.



"A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately," the US President wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a separate post, Trump stated that the United States will “work closely” with Iran following what he called it as a “very productive regime change," and also claimed that there would be no further advancement of uranium in Iran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



"The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust.” It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched since the date of the attack. We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to," Trump posted on Truth Social.

US-Iran ceasefire

The ceasefire was announced about 90 minutes before the 8 pm EST deadline set by Donald Trump for Iran to reach an agreement, following behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), Trump said he would pause further escalation for two weeks if Iran agreed to reopen the key shipping route.