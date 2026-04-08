/'This time, elections in WB would surely be...': EC issues stern warning to TMC ahead of Bengal polls

The Election Commission (EC) of India has given a stern warning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming polls, stressing that West Bengal’s assembly elections must be conducted without “fear, violence, intimidation and inducement.”



The poll body also warned against any malpractice that includes booth capturing, booth jamming, and “source jamming,” a term used for obstructing voter mobilisation or access. “ECI's straight-talk to Trinamool Congress,” the election authority said in a post on X. “This time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free and without any Raid, Booth Jamming and Source Jamming.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a meeting between a TMC delegation and the EC turned contentious. TMC MP Derek O’Brien alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told them to “get lost” within minutes, while the EC countered that O’Brien was disruptive, shouting and attempting to prevent the CEC from speaking.

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During the meeting, the TMC submitted letters from Mamata Banerjee and raised objections over poll officials they claim have links to the BJP. Friction between the party and the EC has escalated over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the TMC accusing the poll body of favouring the BJP by removing voters.



TMC claimed that out of 60 lakh voters under review, 27 lakh have been deleted. The total electorate in West Bengal now stands at 7.04 crore, down from 7.66 crore before the SIR process, excluding those still under adjudication.

History of violence in West Bengal during elections