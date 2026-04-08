/‘Utterly shameful and unacceptable’: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Himanta Biswa Sarma over remarks on Kharge

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (Apr 8) slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Taking to social media, Vadra condemned the BJP leader’s behaviour, calling it “utterly shameful and despicable”.

“The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has used extremely rude and derogatory language against Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, which is utterly shameful and unacceptable,” Vadra wrote on X. She pointed out that Kharge not only a Congress representative but also an enlightened voice for the Dalits and marginalised sections of the nation.

“Kharge is one of the senior-most leaders of the country. He is not only a representative of the Congress party but also an enlightened voice for the Dalits and marginalised sections of the nation. By insulting him, the BJP’s Chief Minister has insulted crores of people across the country,” she said.

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“Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify before the nation: Do they agree with this insult to crores of Indians?” she added.

What did Himanta Biswa Sarma say?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had criticised Mallikarjun Kharge after the Congress President demanded clarification from the central government and the foreign minister on the police raid at Congress leader Pawan Khera’s Delhi residence.

“Are you crazy? If you don’t know the truth, then why did you put it? You should have asked earlier...First, you should have asked the foreign minister whether it was right or not and that we have received this allegation,” Sarma said.

He also compared the situation to killing someone and then offering them medicine. “Kharge is old, and you are still talking like a crazy person,” he said.