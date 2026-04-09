/Fate sealed: Over 4.3 crore voters turnout as Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry conclude single-phase polling

The single-phase Assembly elections held in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry concluded on Thursday (Apr 9). And data shows high voter turnout with over 5.31 croreseligible voters. In a statement, Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the “Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr SS Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi kept a close watch on the polling through live webcasting, which was ensured in100% of the polling stationsfor thefirst timein Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.”

Adding, “A total of 296 Assembly Constituencies (ACs)in the States of Assam and Kerala and the UT of Puducherry with a total electorate ofover 5.31 croreswent to polls today.” The voting concluded with a large number of people casting their ballots. Counting for all regions is scheduled for May 4.

The high-stakes battle saw the LDF, UDF, and NDA lock horns in Kerala, while Assam witnessed a fierce contest between the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-led 'United Opposition'. In Puducherry, the AINRC-BJP coalition faces a spirited challenge from the INDIA bloc. Congress-led 'United Opposition': Formally known in this cycle as the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM), it is a 16-party alliance led by Gaurav Gogoi’s Congress to prevent the splitting of anti-BJP votes.

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State-by-State Breakdown

Kerala: 140 Seats | 883 Candidates

Kerala sees a massive turnout of women voters, who outnumber men by over 7 lakh. The state has focused heavily on logistical readiness to manage its 2.6 crore electors.

Total Voters: 2.69 Crore

Demographic Highlight: 1.38 Crore Women | 1.31 Crore Men | 277 Third Gender

Logistics: 30,471 polling stations and 41 counting centres

Inclusion: Over 2 lakh voters are aged 85+, with 4.2 lakh first-time voters (18-19 age group).

Assam: 126 Seats | 722 Candidates

Assam is leveraging technology to ensure transparency, with 100% webcasting enabled across its polling stations.

Total Voters: 2.5 Crore

Personnel: Over 1.5 lakh polling staff deployed

Infrastructure: 31,490 polling stations equipped with 43,997 VVPAT machines

Special Focus: 2.05 lakh voters are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), supported by dedicated accessibility measures.

Puducherry: 30 Seats

The Union Territory is prioritising security, especially in zones marked as "vulnerable," to ensure a smooth transition for its 10 lakh+ electors.

Total Voters: 10.14 Lakh

Security: 110 sector officers monitoring 1,099 stations; 209 stations identified as vulnerable.

Youth Participation: Over 24,000 voters are in the 18-19 age bracket.